Toyota Fortuner GR-S launched

Toyota has added a new GR-S variant to its SUV India lineup. Priced at ₹ 48.43 lakh, the Fortuner GR-S gets stylistic differences and a GR-tuned suspension system. The GR in the Fortuner GR-S stands for Gazoo Racing — Toyota’s performance division. The Fortuner is now available in three variants — the standard model priced from ₹ 31.79 lakh, the Legender priced from ₹ 40.91 lakh (all prices, ex showroom, Delhi); and the new GR-S.

The Fortuner GR-S gets a new front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, all-black alloy wheels and GR badges on the grille, fenders and boot lid.

On the inside, the SUV gets an all-black interior with red stitching, GR badging on the steering wheel, start-stop button, a new instrument cluster and sportier looking pedals. It also gets a wireless charger, a JBL sound system, powered tailgate and an 8.0-inch infotainment system.

The India-spec Fortuner GR-S is available solely with a 204hp, 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive. A petrol variant will not be available.

The GR-S sits above the Legender 4X4 variant in the Fortuner line-up. It rivals the MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas — the only other SUVs with body-on-frame construction in this price bracket. The Fortuner will soon take on the upcoming monocoque-based Jeep Meridian SUV, and the GR-S could be Toyota’s attempt to increase the variants in the Fortuner line-up just before the arrival of the Meridian.