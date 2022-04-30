Toyota crosses 20 lakh sales mark in India

Japanese auto giant Toyota has just crossed the two million (20 lakh) sales milestone in India. The company achieved this milestone 23 years after it first started production here.

Toyota began its India operations in October 1997, in partnership with Kirloskar Systems Limited, by setting up a manufacturing facility in Bidadi, near Bengaluru. Production started in December 1999, with the Qualis MPV being the first model.

The two millionth car sold was a Glanza. Atul Sood, associate vice president, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota India said, “Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned quality, durability and reliability and we hope to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond.”

Toyota has two manufacturing plants in India, both in Bidadi, with a combined capacity of manufacturing 3,10,000 units per year. In terms of touchpoints, the company currently has 419 dealerships and service centres across the country.

Earlier this year, Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Suzuki models, the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone. Toyota India’s current model portfolio includes the Glanza hatchback, the Urban Cruiser compact SUV, the Innova Crysta MPV, the Fortuner SUV, the Camry sedan, the Vellfire luxury MPV and the recently launched Hilux pickup.

Going forward, Toyota will soon launch the updated Urban Cruiser and a new Creta-rivalling midsize SUV, which is being co-developed with Maruti Suzuki.