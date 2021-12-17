Toyota Compact Cruiser concept previews retro-styled EV SUV

Toyota has previewed a future retro-styled all-electric SUV with the Compact Cruiser EV concept. The model was one of 15 concepts revealed by Toyota and Lexus recently.

The Toyota Compact Cruiser EV is a compact, off-road focused SUV that takes inspiration from the brand’s legendary Land Cruiser models. At first glance, the Compact Cruiser EV is reminiscent of the Toyota FJ Cruiser from 2006. Up front, it features a retro grille with Toyota lettering flanked by horizontally arranged LED headlights, which lends it a J80 Land Cruiser-style face. There is also the unpainted bumper and a large, silver skid plate upfront which announces its off-road intent.

At the sides, Toyota has used generous amounts of cladding around the wheel arches and there is a prominent kink in the window line. The Compact Cruiser EV also sits on retro-styled wheels shod in all-terrain tyres. Rear styling was rounded out by squarish LED tail-lights, Toyota lettering on the tailgate and, peculiarly, an extension of the roof rack onto the tailgate itself.

While Toyota did not publish any images showing the interior, the video presentation did provide a glimpse into the Compact Cruiser EV’s cabin. The SUV gets a high-set dashboard with a free-standing touchscreen taking centre stage, flanked by a digital instrument cluster.

While no official details are out yet, the Compact Cruiser EV could be based on an electrified variant of the TNGA platform and have a dual-motor set-up with standard all-wheel-drive. Even though it might be just a concept for now, the EV will most likely enter production sometime in the coming years.