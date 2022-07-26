Tork Kratos, Kratos R deliveries begin

Deliveries of the Tork Motors Kratos-R motorcycle have begun, and 20 bikes were handed over to customers from the company’s headquarters in Pune. Tork had initially announced they would begin delivering units of their Kratos and Kratos-R motorcycles in April. However, with the supply shortages there has been a push back to the delivery timeline.

Powering the motorcycles is a 4kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed real-world range of 120km on both models. The motor, and consequently the peak output figures, however, are different on both models. The Kratos pumps out 7.5kW and 28Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 40kph in four seconds, and on to a claimed top speed of 100kph. The Kratos-R is slightly ahead in terms of performance with its motor capable of generating 9kW and 38Nm, propelling it from 0 to 40kph in 3.5 seconds, and to a claimed top speed of 105kph.

Being an EV, it boasts a whole raft of features, most of which are enabled by a smartphone app. The bike gets a basic LCD display with readouts for distance to empty, trip data and a clock. The promised features include navigation, OTA updates, a crash alert and much more. The Kratos-R will also be compatible with fast charging, which takes it from zero to 80% in an hour.

Tork has priced the Kratos and the Kratos-R at ₹1.08 lakh and ₹1.23 lakh, (ex-showroom, Pune after subsidies), respectively. Tork is also offering a 3-year/40,000km warranty on the bike, with the bike initially only available in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi.