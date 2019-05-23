Thiruvananthapuram-based MotoNerdz gears up with tutorial on off-roading

Off-roading, as exciting as it sounds, calls for a different skill-set, be it timely braking, smarter handling or optimum throttle.

Come Sunday, city-based MotoNerdz, formed by a bunch of motorcycle enthusiasts, gears up to offer training lessons in off-roading with a ride to Amboori on the outskirts. “The crash course focuses on the basics of off-roading. The drills cover braking, manoeuvring, stand-up riding and proper body positioning while tackling a loose or rocky surface. The session will be conducted in a controlled environment,” says Sudeep Babu, one of the founders of MotoNerdz.

Sudeep, a former techie, formed the motor club with three friends — Nikhil Das, Anil Kumar and Subin Joseph, all with a passion for wheels. First started as a garage at Kannammoola for services and maintenance of premium motorbikes and bike accessories, the quartet stepped it up by attending off-roading courses in Bengaluru. “Adventure touring is catching on in the country. Also, more and more adventure bikes are hitting the roads these days,” says Sudeep.

MotoNerdz team | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sunday’s tutorial, led by Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India (FMSCI) rally championship winner Dev Venkatesh from Bengaluru, will be demonstrated at a private property in Amboori. “We have set up a beginners-level trail for the training. Learning how to do stand-up riding safely is paramount as off-roading often requires the skill to negotiate an obstacle-ridden terrain,” says Sudeep, adding that the event is meant to “set the ball rolling” and riders will have to continue practising safely to get better at off-road riding.

Sudeep says though bikes preferred are KTM Duke, Mahindra Mojo, Royal Enfield Himalayan or a similar model, city bikes with a good suspension system and considerable ground clearance can be used for the training. Safety gear, including helmet, jacket, gloves, knee pad and riding boots with ankle protection, valid vehicle documents and driving licence are mandatory.

Reporting time is 6.30 am at MotoNerdz, Kannammoola, on May 26. Fee ₹3,999. Contact: 9947094499