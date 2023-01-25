The wait period for Toyota Hyryder SUV goes up

January 25, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Toyota Hyryder SUV has had a fair start in the market since its launch last year. They have sold a combined average of 9,000 units per month. This, despite the waiting period of up to 15 months for Hyryder’s mid-hybrid variant and a six-to-seven month wait period for the strong-hybrid variants.

The top-spec V variant, on the other hand, has a 10-month waiting for the manual and two months for the automatic. The AWD version, available only on the V trim with the mild-hybrid MT powertrain, has a waiting period of three to four months.

Toyota offers the Hyryder in four trims — E, S, G and V. It has been producing very few units (or almost none) of the base-spec Hyryder. Waiting periods for the base E and S trims on the mild hybrid line-up are currently more than 24 months, making it next to impossible to get your hands on one.

The Hyryder’s strong-hybrid variants are readily available across the range. The longest a customer will have to wait for the strong hybrid is six to seven months for the G trim. The top-spec V trim has an even lower waiting period of three to four months. This is because Toyota has prioritised sales of the strong-hybrid variants as was the production plan from the start, according to people in the know.

Maruti Grand Vitara has a significantly lower waiting period. The base Sigma and Delta mild-hybrid variants command a wait of up to eight months, while it is five months for the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha trims. Meanwhile, the Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims with the strong-hybrid powertrain only have a waiting period of three months.

As far as sales are concerned, the Grand Vitara is ahead of the Hyryder. Since its launch, the Maruti Grand Vitara has averaged sales of 6,200 units a month, while the Hyryder has managed about 3,000 units a month on average.

