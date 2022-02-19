The ups and downs of the Volvo XC90 B6 petrol mild-hybrid

Here are a few reasons why we feel the car clicks design wise and performace wise

When it first arrived in 2015, the XC90 stood out for its clean-cut, forward-looking design, classy interior, and a bevy of attractive features. Now though, things are a bit different. The design has not evolved nor has it been updated sufficiently. The cabin, in ohis version, does not feel as lavishly appointed and the price has gone up too. What has changed is the engine, the old 2.0-litre diesel has been replaced by a new mild-hybrid petrol. But should this be enough to keep the XC90 on your shortlist? The easy answer is yes, and we list the reasons why. e

The XC90 B6 now gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol unit shared with other large Volvo cars and comes with power and torque figures that are impressive for a petrol engine of this capacity.

Known internally as the B420T, this engine makes a strong 300hp and 420Nm of torque. That is not as much as Audi’s facelifted Q7, which runs a larger V6 petrol engine and makes 340hp, or Merc’s GLE petrol that makes 367hp, but it is a lot of power for what is basically a 2.0-litre four-cylinder. So how does this engine do it?It uses three individual systems to boost performance — turbocharging, supercharging and an electric boost (from the hybrid system’s e-motor) to bump up power.

Initial responses as you put your foot on the accelerator are good. A combination of a 10kW electric boost from the hybrid system, and increased airflow from the crankshaft driven supercharger, helps the XC90 move off smartly. Put your foot down a bit harder and the Volvo even responds smartly with a strong tug. It does not quite have the grunt of a larger V6, but it certainly feels responsive and on the ball. And this is especially true when you engage the Dynamic drive mode from the screen; the mode selector ‘button’ that used to sit on the central console between the seats has been deleted.

What is great is that the Volvo engine even delivers a substantial kick when you mash the throttle. Do this and performance is strong, with 0-100kph coming up in a claimed 6.7 seconds. While the recently facelifted Audi Q7 is quicker by around a second, the Volvo delivers enough performance to keep things urgent and interesting.

The four-cylinder unit is not as seamless or smooth as a larger capacity motor. Probably down to the fact that it has to smoothen out responses from the turbo, supercharger and the electric motor, progression is not always as linear as you expect. Power delivery flattens out marginally at times or spikes. This is not in your face or troublesome, and you encounter it more in Dynamic mode, but pay attention or compare it to Merc’s smooth straight-six and you will feel the difference. In addition, spin the engine past 5,500rpm and it gets a bit vocal.

While Volvo has improved its 8-speed automatic, which is now smoother and more responsive, this is still a gearbox that doesn’t like to be hurried. Yes, for the most part, it will do your bidding, and with reasonable speed too, but drive it in a brisk manner and it often takes longer than you expect to deliver a downshift. At least, if it had paddle shifters behind the wheel, you could have better control when driving in a more relaxed manner.

Still, there is loads more power here than on the diesel, the gearbox has been improved and then, because it is a petrol, refinement is also clearly better.

The ride too is marginally better over bad roads — where the first versions of the XC90 were sporty and stiffly sprung, Volvo has progressively improved the ride. As a result, the XC90 B6 is less thumpy and hard-edged. While the ride is marginally more absorbent, sharp-edged bumps occasionally make their presence felt, and then you still get gently tossed over badly paved sections of city roads.

Go faster in the XC90 and the ride smoothens out beautifully. Bump absorption is much better, it rides flatter than many rivals, and since it provides such a stable platform, straight-line stability is good. What also impresses dynamically is the oily smooth steering. At low speeds, it is light and very direct, making the XC90 feel surprisingly agile, and then as you go quicker and need to steer into corners, it remains accurate.

Club that with the stiffened and lowered air suspension in Dynamic mode, and the ample grip from the front wheels, and you have an SUV you can drive and enjoy on a winding road. It is no X5M or Cayenne, and you still have to pay attention to roll, but you can still carry a good amount of speed into the corners.

In the rough too, the XC90 is reasonably capable. It gets all-wheel drive, a dedicated off-road mode that raises the suspension to 252mm and seems perfectly at home on dirt roads and heavily-rutted sections.

The XC90’s cabin, when launched, represented the cutting edge in design, leaving you impressed.

Today, the design of the cabin is more familiar, many of the materials are not as good as on the earlier car. The touchscreen, for example, is not much of a novelty anymore and lacks many connected tech updates that even the S90 sedan gets. And other features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are missing.

Where the cabin does impress is in that typically understated Swedish way, where it makes everything pleasant to use. You also get a lot of kit. Stuff like heads-up display, wireless phone charging, passenger seat adjust controls for the driver, cooled seats and massaging backrests for the front passengers, parking assist and a particularly clear and active 360-degree camera that alerts you about oncoming traffic, even from a bit of a distance. Also fantastic is the 19-speaker, and subwoofer, Bowers and Wilkins audio system that has various listening modes and a nine-channel programmable graphic equaliser. There is also what Volvo calls an Advanced Air Quality system, Nappa leather on the seats and a very upmarket looking crystal gear lever.

While the seats appear a bit hard at first, they are comfortable over long drives; they support your muscles better than softer seats. There is also plenty of legroom for the first two rows and the cabin is nice and airy, aided as it is by the large panoramic sunroof. However, the second-row seats are a bit more compact than on rivals and not as plush. While there are similar seats on the third row, space there is only barely sufficient and you are seated much lower. Access to the rear also is not easy — the second row only slides and tilts and does not flip forward. And to move the seat, you need to put in your shoulder. The tailgate, helpfully, is powered, and even three rows up, there is a fair amount of luggage space.

Volvo also always provides you with an extremely safe body shell and loads of safety kit. This includes City Safe, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist, Road Sign Information, Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Alert, BLIS and rear-collision warning. You also get driver and passenger airbags, a driver’s knee bag, Side-Impact Protection System airbags and curtain airbags.

On sale at a price of ₹ 90.9 lakh, the new XC90 offers a lot of SUV for what is a big pile of cash. It is a well-rounded package that, as ever, offers loads of safety, a clean-cut crystal-like design, an efficient three-row cabin, air suspension and a peppy new petrol engine. It rides well, drives with a fair amount of verve and comes with a well-built and put together cabin. More kit and higher quality materials on the inside, however, would have been appreciated. It also lacks the smoothness of a six-cylinder petrol engine, there is no diesel option and a more significant visual would have gone down well. Still, even as things stand, the XC90 offers a lot of luxury and its unique set of traits could be just what you are looking for in a luxury SUV.