Enfield looks back for inspiration

The new Bullet Trials 350 and 500 aren’t breakthrough motorcycles. They are inspired, in Royal Enfield’s marketing lingo, by the original trials version of the Bullet, the brand’s first fully-sprung motorcycle from the late forties (yes, suspension was a big deal back then). That competition-winning machine celebrated the incorporation of a telescopic fork (replacing the girder fork) and hydraulic shock absorbers, and the hype around it was thus justified. In fact, the original Trials wasn’t even officially called that, but the nickname stuck after the Bullet’s successive victories at the International Six Days Trials and the Scottish Six Days Trials. RE also offered a near-identical variant to UK audiences 10 years ago, called the Trials EFI, and it was equipped with a 499cc, pushrod engine; the newest one uses the 350 and 500cc UCE mills.

Do we need a Trials, though? Not really, but heritage sells, and who’d know better about that than Royal Enfield? To be fair, the end-result is funky, if not particularly pretty, and it’s decently finished as well.

For now, RE only offers one colour each for the Trials; the 500 gets chrome-on-silver bodywork on an olive-green chassis, while the 350 gets just a silver coat on a candy-red chassis.

As part of its Trials-ification, the Bullet retains its 19/18-inch wheel combination but now wears block-pattern Ceat Pro Gripp rubber and features a disc at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard. The front fender is smaller, with tubular stays, and the fork tubes now wear rubber gaiters. On the test bikes, RE had equipped the Trials with a range of accessories, such as the headlight lens protector, the padding on the tall handlebar’s brace, a snug engine guard, a bash plate and a very cool plate on the left side bearing a race number. You can only have one in a single-seat configuration, and instead of a pillion seat, it gets a factory-fitted luggage rack that sits above the raised rear fender. The most debatable addition is, however, the dramatically upswept exhaust unit. However, can it be that the Trials is just so much fun to ride that you forgive it for the hits-and-mostly-misses affair it appears to be aesthetically? I hoped so, as I thumbed the starter to crank the 499cc motor to life, burdening its 27.5hp and 41.3Nm output figures with my expectations.

That doesn’t sound like too little, as you’d agree, but having experienced this engine in the standard motorcycle, I can tell you that it isn’t outrageously exciting either. It’s no different in Trials guise, but I suppose it can be said that the 500cc mill feels mildly more alive.

Off the road, which is primarily where we’re riding, the Trials 500 benefits from its inherently ample spread of torque and it surely expresses no qualms about chugging along whilst taking a beating.

On the road, I began to like the Trials’ stance a bit more. Sure, it is nowhere as refined (in a general sense) a motorcycle as the existing crop of sub-300cc machines, but it has a faint mechanical character to it that sets it apart. With no rev counter at hand, you are left purely to sensations to gauge the Trials’ stress levels and, as we’ve come to expect, there are lots of those to experience at the handlebar, tank and foot pegs.

A wise move was to equip the Trials with a disc brake at both ends, and also a dual-channel ABS, although I was certainly left wanting for better braking bite and feel

That aside, you’ll get along with the Trials just fine, and if spirited performance is not a concern for you, you can even consider the vastly cheaper 350 variant. Personally, I’d at least have the 500 for that meatier spread of torque.

All things considered, the Bullet 500 Trials is gimmicky, experimental and undoubtedly niche, but it will appeal to a sliver of RE aspirants. Having said that, this ‘factory custom’ could have been a bit more fun, a bit more wholehearted than the slightly-over-a-custom-paintjob attempt it is at present.

To be fair, RE isn’t charging you an exorbitant premium over the existing Bullets either, and no, these aren’t limited editions.

The Trials 350 is priced at ₹1.62 lakh, making it ₹9,000 more expensive than the Classic 350, while the Trials 500 wears a ₹2.07 lakh sticker price, which makes it ₹6,000 more expensive than the Classic 500 (dual-channel ABS variant) (all prices, ex-showroom, India).

Specifications

Engine 499cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected

Max Power (hp @ rpm) 27.5hp at 5250rpm

Max Torque (nm @ rpm) 41.3Nm at 4000rpm

Gearbox 5-speed

Weight (kg) 192kg (with 90% fuel & oil)

Wheel base (mm) 1380mm

Seat height(mm) 800mm

Fuel Tank capacity (lts) 13.5 litres

Front Brakes 280mm disc

Rear Brakes 240mm disc

Front Suspension Telescopic fork

Rear Suspension Twin shock absorbers

Front wheel (inch) 19

Front Tyre 90/90

Rear wheel (inch) 18

Rear Tyre 110/80