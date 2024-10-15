The new Nissan Magnite comes with big updates at the same price

Manufactured at Nissan’s Alliance plant in Chennai, the Magnite is poised to extend its global footprint, as the company plans to export the vehicle to over 65 international markets and has also introduced a left-hand drive version to cater to those markets.

Design-wise, the Magnite builds on its existing look, with a few tweaks that make it look more contemporary and upmarket. The vehicle now features a larger honeycomb grille that complements its robust stance. The increased ground clearance adds to its commanding road presence, making it suitable for both urban and rougher terrains. The sleek LED headlamps with lightsaber-style turn indicators, plus 3D honeycomb-pattern LED tail lamps work well with the SUV’s overall design aesthetics. The new Magnite also comes with a floating front skid plate, dual-tone R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, and functional roof rails with a 50-kilogram bearing capacity.

Nissan India has also upgraded the interior of the Magnite, aiming toa premium in-cabin experience. The new version sports a dual-tone look with leatherette inserts on the door panels, centre console, dashboard, and seats.

The Magnite offers best-in-class interior space, featuring ample legroom, rear knee room, and a 60:40 split rear seat configuration that allows for an expandable boot capacity of up to 540 litres. Practical touches like a cooled glove box, front armrest with storage, and numerous cabin storage spaces ensure that comfort is not compromised.

The new Nissan Magnite offers over 20 segment-first and best-in-class features designed to enhance the driving experience. A key highlight is the floating 20.32 cm (8-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, which comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system is complemented by a 3D sound setup powered by automotive sound software ARKAMYS.

Among the vehicle’s standout technological features is the Nissan Around View Monitor (AVM), which provides a 360-degree view of the surroundings, making parking and manoeuvring easier. The Magnite also features a full digital 17.78 cm advanced multi-functional cluster with a dark theme, a premium I-key with walk-away lock and approach unlock, and a host of convenience-driven functionalities such as remote engine start, cruise control, and ambient lighting with a memory function.

The Magnite offers a range of engine options designed to cater to different driving preferences. It comes with two engine choices: a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine, available with a 5-speed manual or EZ-shift transmission, and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual or Nissan’s X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo engine is one of the most fuel-efficient in its class, delivering a mileage of up to 20 km/l. This engine incorporates advanced engineering techniques like mirror bore coating technology, which is also used in Nissan’s GT-R sports car, improving performance, fuel efficiency, and reducing emissions.

With over 40 standard safety features designed to meet global standards, the new Nissan Magnite version boasts key safety components that include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control system, hydraulic brake assist, and hill start assist.

In addition to catering to the Indian market, the new Nissan Magnite will be exported to over 65 countries, including newly added left-hand drive markets. This expansion underscores Nissan India’s role as a major export hub and aligns with the company’s global strategy. The Magnite is Nissan’s only mass product in the market currently and the company does have a lot riding on its success. Along with the product upgrade, Nissan is also working on enhancing their dealer partner and service network.

The new Nissan Magnite is available in 18 variants. Prices start from ₹5.99 lakh onwards.

