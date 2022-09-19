Tata to soon unveil Tiago EV

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the third electric vehicle in its line-up — the Tiago EV — on September 28, on the occasion of World EV Day.

While the brand is yet to announce specifications of the upcoming Tiago EV, it is expected to share its EV platform and powertrain with the Tigor EV. Tata Motors currently offers two separate powertrain options on the Tigor EV — one for private buyers and another on the XPres-T for fleet operators.

The upcoming Tiago EV could get the entry-level motor offered on the XPres-T that produces 41hp and 105Nm of torque, and a 21.5kWh battery pack offering 213km of claimed range. This battery pack can be charged via a 15kW DC fast charger in a claimed 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The Tiago EV could also get the more powerful electric motor from the Tigor EV that produces 75hp and 170Nm. This motor draws its power from a larger 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 306km of claimed range. Additionally, this battery pack can be charged via a more powerful 25kW DC fast charger in a claimed 1 hour and 5 minutes.

The upcoming Tiago EV will retain the same design as the current ICE-powered Tiago. However, it is also likely to get the cosmetic blue highlights as on the Tigor and Nexon EV. Interestingly, the Tigor EV has a split battery pack with one part of the battery positioned in the boot. It remains to be seen how Tata Motors packages the battery pack in the Tiago EV.