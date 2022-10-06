Tata Tigor EV to get additional features

Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago EV in the Indian market, and despite being cheaper than the Tigor EV, it offers more equipment than the latter. Vivek B Srivatsa, head of marketing, sales and service strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, says that some features from the hatchback will be incorporated into the sedan and existing Tigor EV owners will get them via a soon-coming software update.

Tata offers the Tiago EV with multi-mode regen and cruise control functions, which are not offered in the existing Tigor EV.

The additional controls and switchgear for regen braking and cruise control are likely to be added at the service centre. Tata says the software updates will be free of cost, but the additional hardware could be chargeable.

Aside from these software-based features, Tata could also add leatherette upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers to the Tigor EV.

Mechanically, the Tigor EV will remain the same and continue with a 26kWh battery pack and an ARAI-certified range of 306km. The battery sends power to an electric motor that makes 75hp and 170Nm of torque.