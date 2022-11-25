Tata Tigor EV gets an update

November 25, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Tata has launched the updated Tigor EV at ₹12.49 lakh, going all the way up to ₹13.75 lakh. The update brings with it additional features, a longer range and two new variants.

The biggest update to the Tigor is its increased range of 315km — 9km more than the outgoing model. Additionally, Tata has given new features to the Tigor, which were previously only available on the Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime. The most important of these add-ons is the multi-mode regen function with automatic brake lamp activation, which switches the brake lights during regeneration.

Like the Nexon EV Prime and Max, the Tigor EV gets similar four-level regen braking, where Level 0 cuts off regeneration and at Level 3 it is at its strongest. This helps in recharging the batteries on the move, particularly in stop-go traffic or on down slopes, thus increasing effective driving range. Other new features on the Tigor EV include cruise control, an indirect tyre pressure monitoring system via the smartphone app, and smartwatch-integrated connectivity features.

Earlier, Tata Motors had rolled out these new software-based features free of cost for Nexon EV owners and is now doing the same for existing Tigor EV customers.

The Tigor EV XT variant replaces the Tigor EV XM, and gets additional features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen and steering-mounted controls. The XT variant is priced at ₹12.99 lakh. The Tigor EV XZ+ now gets cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps and is priced at ₹13.49 lakh. Tata has also added a new top-spec XZ+ Lux variant that comes with a contrasting black roof, leatherette upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel. This variant is priced at ₹13.75 lakh.

The updated Tigor EV continues with the same powertrain that was introduced last year. It gets Tata’s advanced Ziptron high-voltage architecture that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing 75hp and 170Nm. This allows for the Tigor EV to sprint from 0 to 60kph in 5.7sec (claimed).

The Tigor EV’s battery pack is a 26kWh lithium-ion unit, which, with the electric motor, has been rated to IP67 water and dust-proofing standards. The Tigor EV is capable of fast charging and can be topped up from 0% to 80% in just 60 minutes. In terms of warranty, Tata also provides an 8 year/1,60,000km warranty on the battery and motor.

