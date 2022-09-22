Tata Tiago with 3 new features teased

Tata’s Tiago EV hatchback will get Multi-Mode Regenerative braking, cruise control and Sports Mode. The electric hatchback will launch on September 28 and is said to be the brand’s most economical EV.

Tata first introduced multi-mode regen braking in the Nexon EV Max, and then on the Nexon EV Prime. It is currently not available with the Tigor EV, but can be expected soon, as all other EVs in Tata’s portfolio have this feature. Regen braking allows users to recharge batteries while driving, with the highest regen level aiding in single-pedal driving.

Another feature missing on the Tigor EV that will be available on the Tiago EV is cruise control. The hatchback will also get a drive selector dial with Sports Mode.

Tata is yet to announce the specifications of the Tiago EV, but it is expected to share the platform and powertrain with the Tigor EV. The electric sedan is currently offered with two powertrains — one for private buyers and another on the XPres-T for fleet operators.

The Tiago EV could get the entry-level motor offered on the XPres-T that produces 41hp and 105Nm of torque, with a 21.3kWh battery pack offering 213km of claimed range. The battery can be charged via a 15kW DC fast charger in a claimed 110 minutes.

The electric hatchback could also be offered with Ziptron powertrain from the Tigor EV that produces 75hp and 170Nm of torque, and draws power from a larger 26kWh lithium-ion battery that offers 306km of claimed range. This battery pack can be charged with a more powerful 25kW DC fast charger in a claimed 65 minutes.

The soon-to-be-launched Tiago EV will retain the same design as the current ICE-powered Tiago with blue accents on the interior similar to the ones on Tigor and Nexon EV. Tigor EV has a split battery pack with one-part positioned in the trunk. It remains to be seen how Tata will package the battery pack in the EV hatchback.

The Tiago EV is expected to be ₹1 lakh cheaper than the Tigor EV; a similar price gap is visible in their ICE-powered counterparts. While Tata has not begun accepting deliveries, some dealers are unofficially taking bookings for the Tiago EV, as per our sources.