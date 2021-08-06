Tata Tiago NRG facelift introduced at ₹6.57 lakh

06 August 2021 05:46 IST

The Tiago NRG has made a comeback to the Tata Motors portfolio. The 2021 model gets a refreshed design in line with the updated Tiago that went on sale last year. However, with a more rugged appearance, the cross-hatch commands a premium of ₹ 23,000 over the standard Tiago’s XZ+ variant on which it is based. The NRG facelift is priced at ₹ 6.57 lakh for the petrol-manual variant, with the petrol-AMT being positioned at ₹ 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The updated Tiago NRG adopts a sharper headlamp and grille design, and the bumpers have been re-profiled to look beefier. There is a generous dose of body cladding along the lower section of the body. Meanwhile, the roof, door handles, D-pillars and wing mirrors come finished in a contrasting shade of black. With a ground clearance of 181mm, the NRG sits 11mm higher off the ground than the standard hatch.

The Tiago NRG gets new, dual-tone, 15-inch alloy wheels. It also sees the addition of faux roof rails and a thick plastic trim on the tail gate with an NRG badge.

Advertising

Advertising

On the inside, the dashboard layout remains mostly identical to the standard Tiago. On the equipment front, there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Harman sound system, power folding wing mirrors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Interestingly, the Tiago NRG also gets push button start/stop and keyless entry over the Tiago, although it misses out on the regular hatchback’s automatic climate control feature.

Tata’s cross-hatch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine pushing out 86bhp and 113Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

With Maruti’s Celerio X being discontinued, the Tiago NRG does not have a direct rival in the market.