Tata Tiago NRG facelift introduced at ₹6.57 lakh

The Tiago NRG has made a comeback to the Tata Motors portfolio. The 2021 model gets a refreshed design in line with the updated Tiago that went on sale last year. However, with a more rugged appearance, the cross-hatch commands a premium of ₹ 23,000 over the standard Tiago’s XZ+ variant on which it is based. The NRG facelift is priced at ₹ 6.57 lakh for the petrol-manual variant, with the petrol-AMT being positioned at ₹ 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The updated Tiago NRG adopts a sharper headlamp and grille design, and the bumpers have been re-profiled to look beefier. There is a generous dose of body cladding along the lower section of the body. Meanwhile, the roof, door handles, D-pillars and wing mirrors come finished in a contrasting shade of black. With a ground clearance of 181mm, the NRG sits 11mm higher off the ground than the standard hatch.

The Tiago NRG gets new, dual-tone, 15-inch alloy wheels. It also sees the addition of faux roof rails and a thick plastic trim on the tail gate with an NRG badge.

On the inside, the dashboard layout remains mostly identical to the standard Tiago. On the equipment front, there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Harman sound system, power folding wing mirrors, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Interestingly, the Tiago NRG also gets push button start/stop and keyless entry over the Tiago, although it misses out on the regular hatchback’s automatic climate control feature.

Tata’s cross-hatch is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine pushing out 86bhp and 113Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

With Maruti’s Celerio X being discontinued, the Tiago NRG does not have a direct rival in the market.