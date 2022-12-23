Tata Tiago EV price to go up in 2023

December 23, 2022 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Tata Motors announces that the price of Tiago EV, its cheapest electric vehicle, will go up by 3 to 4%. The exact amount will be announced in January, and the expected hike is said to go up by ₹30,000 to ₹35,000.

This price hike was expected, as Tata Motors had said, the introductory prices were valid for the first 10,000 customers, which was later extended to the first 20,000 customers.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passengers Electric Mobility, says the “battery prices have increased by 30 to 35%.” He also states the following that will allow Tata Motors to not increase the price of the Tiago EV by a significant margin: the EV shares components with the petrol hatchback, and the electric drivetrain components and materials used have a lot in common with the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

The brand also announced that it is planning to commence deliveries of the electric Tiago hatchback by mid-January, and expects to complete delivery of the first batch within four or five months.