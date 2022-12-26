ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Tiago EV long range booking more in rural areas

December 26, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Team Autocar

An aggressive pricing strategy has seen an increase in the customer base of the Tata Tiago EV, with over 20,000 bookings already spoken for till date.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passengers Electric Mobility, said, “the pattern we are seeing with the Tiago EV is different from other EVs. We see a growth in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Madya Pradesh. There were not like early adopter regions like Maharashtra and Delhi, which announced EV policies.”

In States which are the latest to adopt EV policies, the demand is more for the long-range Tiago (24kWh battery), whereas the more affordable medium-range version (19.2kWh battery) seems to have a demand in States that adopted EV policies early on.

Chandra adds: “the better developed charging infrastructure allows customers to opt for the medium range version”. Tata Motors also states that it noted that over 50% of its customers were aged below 40 years and 25% were first time buyers. Chandra believes this is good as “an electric car is being increasingly considered as a primary vehicle”.

