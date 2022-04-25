Tata Tiago crosses the 4 lakh milestone

Tata Motors has achieved a new production milestone for the Tiago, as it rolled out the 4,00,000th unit from its Sanand facility in Gujarat. The Tiago has reached this landmark after being on sale for six years in India.

The hatchback was first launched in 2016 as a successor to the Indica. In 2020, it received a facelift that uses the automaker’s ‘Impact Design’ philosophy.

An updated Tiago NRG, based on the facelifted version, was launched in 2021 that came with faux body cladding for a rugged look. Three months ago, Tata Motors launched the Tiago iCNG in an effort to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG.

The petrol-powered Tiago uses the tried and tested 86hp, 113Nm, 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron motor mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the CNG version uses the same motor, producing 73hp and 95Nm and a 5-speed manual transmission being the sole transmission option. The iCNG also has an ARAI-claimed fuel economy of 26.49km/kg. Tata previously offered a 1.05-litre diesel engine on the pre-facelifted version of the Tiago.

With a 4-star GNCAP safety rating under its belt, the Tiago gets dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors as standard. Other features include 14-inch wheels, projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker Harman audio system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and a rear parking camera.

Tata Motors also unveiled the Curvv midsize electric SUV concept, and will soon launch the long-range version of the Nexon EV.