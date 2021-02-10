Auto snippet Motoring

Tata Safari launch on February 22; bookings open

Tata has commenced bookings for its flagship SUV, the new Safari ahead of its launch on February 22. Buyers can book the SUV at their nearest Tata dealership or online via the carmaker’s Click to Drive platform against a payment of ₹30,000. Power comes from a 2.0-litre diesel engine putting out 170hp and 350Nm of torque paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

In terms of kit, the top-spec Safari will come with 6 airbags, hill-descent control, terrain response modes, an electronic parking brake, 18-inch alloy wheels, HID projector headlights and more.

