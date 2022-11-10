Tata Safari, Harrier top models get a tech boost

Tata has announced the addition of more features to the standard Harrier and Safari SUVs from its Jet edition models. Additionally, the brand has also hiked the prices of the two SUVs. Many of the features introduced with the Jet Editions of the two SUVs will be available from XMS variants onwards on the Harrier and Safari.

The Harrier now gets USB Type C ports in the front row for all variants, while the XZ and above will get them in the second row as well. The XZS variants and higher also get enhanced ESP, which includes panic brake alert, after-impact braking and driver doze-off alert. The XZ+ variants get the electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels, wireless charger and more connected car features such as smartwatch app connectivity, feature usage analytics, monthly health report, auto and manual DTC check and drive analytics.

The Safari gains the same new features as the Harrier, except for the all-wheel disc brakes which it already came with; the Gold Edition only gets the enhanced connected car tech features. However, the comfort head restraints from the Jet Edition have only been added to the Safari’s XZ+ variants.

Tata has also increased the prices of its entire line-up, including that of the Harrier and Safari, receiving an average hike of 0.9%.