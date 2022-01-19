Tata Safari Dark Edition rolls out

19 January 2022 08:11 IST

The Tata Safari is now the carmaker’s fifth model to get Dark Edition variants. Prices for the Safari Dark Edition range from ₹ 19.05 lakh to ₹ 22.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Starting with the exterior, the Safari Dark Edition comes finished in Oberon Black — like the Harrier Dark Edition — and gets gloss black accents on the grille, headlight surrounds and window surrounds (all of which are chrome on the standard model) as well as black 18-inch alloy wheels. The only chrome visible on this new trim is on the Tata and Dark Edition badges.

Inside, the Safari is finally available with an all-black theme across the cabin with a ‘Blackstone Matrix’ insert on the dashboard. Prior to this, the Safari was only offered with either a white or beige interior theme, even in variants such as the Adventure and Gold editions.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of equipment, the Safari Dark Edition comes well-kitted, considering it is based on the higher XT+ and XZ+ trims of the standard SUV. Hence, its top-spec trim gets features such as an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity support, ventilated first and second row seats (also offered on the Safari Gold Edition), a wireless charging pad, JBL audio system, Tata iRA connected car tech, an air purifier, panoramic sunroof and leatherette seat upholstery.

Powering the new Safari Dark edition is the same 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The Dark Edition trim is also available with the option of both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox, just like the regular Safari.