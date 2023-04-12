ADVERTISEMENT

Tata rolls out five lakh units of the Nexon

April 12, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Team Autocar

Tata Motors’ blockbuster compact SUV, the Nexon, has crossed the 5,00,000 unit production milestone.

The 5,00,000th Nexon rolled out from Tata Motors’ Ranjangaon plant on April 11, 2023, six years after its launch on September 21, 2017. Given the increasing demand for the Nexon, it is not surprising that the timeline for successive production milestones keep getting shorter.

The last 1,00,000 unit milestone has come up in six-and-a-half months. This is a fortnight less than it took to achieve the 4,00,000 unit record, and 45 days less than the 3,00,000 mark. The 3,00,000th unit of the Nexon was produced on February 28, 2022, eight months after the 2,00,000th unit, which itself was achieved 46 months since the compact SUV’s launch.

The Nexon is currently sold in as many as 69 variants — 47 petrol, 10 diesel and 12 electric, with automatic and manual transmission options, depending on the powertrain. Sources say there will be some product upgrades for the Nexon EV in the coming weeks, with a major facelift for the entire line-up in the works. The facelifted Nexon will borrow a lot of styling elements inside out with the Curvv SUV, and will go on sale later this year.

