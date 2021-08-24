Tata Punch to be the brand’s next SUV

24 August 2021 16:14 IST

Tata Motors has revealed its upcoming micro-SUV. The vehicle, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in near-production form as the Tata HBX, will finally be launched under the Tata Punch moniker. Positioned below the Nexon, the model will be the brand’s smallest SUV.

The home-grown automaker has also given a first look at the production-spec Punch, and the company does not seem to have strayed too far from the HBX concept, with just a few elements, such as the front bumper and body cladding, being toned down. The split headlamp setup and Tata’s humanity line grille, have been carried over, in addition to the squared wheel arches and upright body stance.

While the interiors have not yet been revealed, expect them to stay close to the concept, with the dashboard design dominated by a free-standing 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Punch will share a lot of interior components, like the three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, HVAC controls, and even the part-digital instrument cluster with a digital tachometer and analogue speedometer, with the Altroz.

Two 1.2-litre petrol engine options are expected to power the Punch micro-SUV. The lower-spec version will be a naturally aspirated unit that produces 83hp. Meanwhile, higher variants are expected to come with the 1.2-litre turbo-charged version that does duty on the Altroz iTurbo. Transmission options will most likely include a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Like the Altroz, the Punch is also based on Tata’s ALFA architecture.

Tata is expected to give the Punch a competitive price tag — starting at just under the ₹5 lakh mark (ex-showroom) — when it is launched in the coming weeks.