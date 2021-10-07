Tata Punch bookings open; launch on October 20

Tata has opened bookings for the Punch, its new micro SUV, and the price will be announced on October 20. The booking amount is ₹ 21,000.

The Punch will be available solely with a petrol engine — a 86hp and 113Nm 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. It will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic gearbox. While this engine already does duty on the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz, in the Punch, it additionally features automatic engine start/stop functionality to aid fuel efficiency.

As per Tata, the Punch also has class-leading breakover, approach and departure angles and water wading capability. The micro-SUV has an approach angle of 20.3 degrees, departure angle of 37.6 degrees, a rampover angle of 22.2 degrees and a water wading depth of up to 370mm.

The Punch will be available in four trims: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The base Pure packs in kit such as dual airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat anchors, front power windows, central locking and engine start-stop tech.

The Adventure adds extra kit such as an audio system with four speakers and steering mounted controls, electric adjust wing mirrors, rear power windows, a USB charging socket and full wheel covers.

The Accomplished packs in a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay rear view camera, fog lamps, keyless go, cruise control and a traction pro function (AMT only) that claims to make driving over low traction surfaces easier. The Accomplished variants sit on 15-inch stylised steel wheels.

The top-spec Creative trim will be quite generously loaded with features. In addition to the tech from the Accomplished trim, it gets features such as a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper and washer, puddle lamps and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The Tata Punch will additionally be offered with some customisation packs for the variants. The Pure and Adventure will be offered with a Rhythm pack, while the Accomplished and Creative can be had with a Dazzle and IRA pack, respectively.

The Rhythm pack for the Pure trim will add in an audio system with four speakers and steering mounted controls, while in the Adventure it will upgrade the standard audio system with the 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen replete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the Accomplished, the Dazzle pack will get you projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloys and a black finished A-pillar. The IRA pack for the fully-loaded Creative trim, as the name suggests, adds Tata’s iRA connected car tech to the package.