Tata Power EV charging stations touch 1000 points

29 October 2021 11:31 IST

Tata Power has expanded its network of electric vehicle charging stations to over 1000 points across the country. The company has carried out a rapid expansion over the last three months. In July, when Tata Power announced its partnership with HPCL, it just had a little over 500 EV charging stations in about 100 cities.

Tata Power’s charging network is now present in nearly 180 cities and on multiple state and national highways under various business models and market segments. Charging is enabled with the Tata Power EZ charge mobile platform. The company plans to have a base of 10,000 charging stations on highways around the country.

Tata Power has also collaborated with automakers such as Tata Motors, MG Motors India, Jaguar Land Rover and TVS Motor to develop EV charging infrastructures for their customers and dealers. The partnerships with multiple state transport utilities facilitate e-bus charging, furthering the cause of green public transport. Tata Power also actively collaborates with IOCL, HPCL, IGL, MGL and multiple state governments for developing EV Charging Infrastructures (EVCI).

In July, Tata Power and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) joined forces to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets (fuel stations) in multiple cities and on major highways.