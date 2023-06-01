Tata offering sunroofs on multiple Altroz variants

June 01, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

Shortly after Tata Motors introduced the Altroz CNG with a single-pane electric sunroof, the carmaker has now made the said feature available on the rest of the Altroz line-up as well. This makes the Altroz the second hatchback in its segment after the Hyundai i20 to get a sunroof. With prices starting from ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the sunroof-equipped variants, the Altroz is currently the most affordable car in the country to come with one.

Tata has introduced the sunroof on the Altroz from the mid-spec XM+ trim, and it is available in a total of 16 variants across the petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel and CNG powertrains. Depending on the variant you choose, the sunroof-equipped ones are pricier by up to ₹45,000 over the regular ones.

In contrast, Hyundai only offers a sunroof on the i20 on the higher-spec Asta and Asta(O) trims, prices of which start from ₹9.03 lakh (ex-showroom). While this makes the Altroz the most affordable model with a sunroof in the market currently, the title could be short lived. Hyundai’s upcoming Exter micro-SUV will also come with a single-pane sunroof in its higher trims, and given the Exter’s positioning, it could just take away the honour upon launch.

Elsewhere, Tata has also added a wireless charger, an air purifier and leatherette upholstery for the seats with the new CNG variants. These features are now being offered across all powertrain options, although it is limited to the top-spec XZ+(S) and XZ+O(S) trims only.

Mechanically, the Altroz remains unchanged from before. It continues with the 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range; it is only the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that gets an automatic gearbox option in the form of a 6-speed DCT.

The 77hp bi-fuel CNG powertrain with a 5-speed manual gearbox was the most recent addition to the range. Most importantly, the Altroz offers the widest range of powertrains in its segment, and is also the last-of-its-kind diesel hatchback left in the market.

