Tata Nexon EV to become more powerful

The Tata Nexon EV is said to be one of the highest selling electric vehicles (EV) in our market currently. Given its popularity, Tata recently gave it the ‘Dark’ edition treatment, to keep it fresh. Now, the Indian carmaker is set to introduce a more powerful version of the all-electric compact SUV.

A leaked transport department circular has revealed that a Tata Nexon EV with 100kW (136hp) of power is in the works. This would be a 7hp increase over the current Nexon EV which produces 129hp and 245Nm. Despite the bump in power, the battery size stated on the circular — 30.2kWh, is the same as the unit available in the current model. This could imply that the ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge and the one-hour charge time to get 80% on a DC fast charger should also stay the same.

The document also revealed that this higher output version of the Nexon EV will be offered on all three trims — XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX. We will have to wait and see whether this update will be accompanied by a substantial increase in price, given that its relative affordability (compared to other EV SUVs) is one of its biggest draws.

