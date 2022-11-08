Tata Motors rolls out its 50,000th EV

Tata Motors touched the 50,000-unit production milestone with their electric vehicle range in India. The carmaker currently has four EVs in its line-up —Nexon EV, Tigor EV, the fleet-only XPres-T EV and the recently launched Tiago EV.

Electric vehicle adoption has seen an uptick in the recent past, but that is no surprise given the ever-rising prices of conventional fuels.

In the first half of FY2023 (April-September 2022), the company sold 15,518 units of all its electric vehicles combined, giving it an overwhelming 85.53% market share. This makes for a monthly average of 2,586 units. The company had sold a total of 19,105 units in FY2022 — its first-half FY2023 tally is already 81% of that.

Apart from having an early lead, Tata’s success in the EV space can also be attributed to the lack of rivals at this price point. Currently, Tata is the only automaker whose EVs are all priced under ₹20 lakh. The next closest rival — the MG ZS EV — is priced ₹22.58 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).The other reason for the company’s success can be attributed to its wide and diverse range of products.

The carmaker recently launched the Tiago EV at ₹8.49 lakh, making it one of the most affordable EV currently on sale in India. With deliveries slated to begin from January 2023, the Tiago EV is the last of Tata’s first phase of electrified models, which were quick conversions of existing ICE platforms to electric vehicles in a cost-effective manner.

Going ahead, Tata Motors will be introducing more electric vehicles based on its Gen-2 architecture that will see the company using existing ICE platforms, but extensively modifying them to suit electric vehicles. Finally, Tata will make born-electric vehicles based on a skateboard architecture.