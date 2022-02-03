Tata Motors registers its highest ever monthly sales in January

03 February 2022 10:47 IST

Tata Motors has recorded the sales of 40,777 units in January 2022, its highest ever in one month. The brand’s plants also set a record of their own for production, with the Pune facility recording its highest production since 2007, and the Ranjangaon facility its highest production ever.

The big hitters have been its SUV models, which accounted for 28,108 units last month. Joining the bestselling Nexon compact SUV is the recently launched Punch sub-compact SUV, with both models having crossed 10,000 units apiece in January.

With just a single model — the Nexon EV — for most of 2021, Tata managed to become the market leader for electric cars in India, accounting for 70% of all EVs sold. This was bolstered by the Tigor EV towards the rest of the year. Riding on this success, the brand was able to sell the most EVs in a month ever — 2,892 units in January. The contributing factors are its early-mover advantage and the fact that these are the two most affordable passenger EVs on sale right now.

Tata’s recently launched CNG models — the Tiago and Tigor iCNG — too seem to have found popularity. The variants have already managed to account for 42% of all Tiago and Tigor model sales. Combined, both CNG models sold over 3,000 units.