Tata Motors launches Nexon, Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions

February 25, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon, Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions. Prices for the Nexon Red Dark Edition start at ₹12.35 lakh, while the Harrier and Safari Red Dark start ₹21.77 lakh and ₹22.61 lakh, respectively.

As with the previous special editions, changes to the Red Dark edition models are mainly cosmetic. The Harrier and Safari also get notable tech and safety upgrades as well.

Like the popular Safari, Nexon and Harrier Dark Editions, the newly introduced Red Dark Edition gets an all-black ‘Oberon Black’ exterior colour scheme. The three special edition models also get red brake calipers and a subtle red insert on the front grille. For interiors, ‘Carnelian’ red seat upholstery, leatherette grab handles, grey trim on the dashboard and piano black and red inserts on the steering wheel have been chosen.

Tata Motors had only showcased the Safari and Harrier Red Dark Editions at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, with the Nexon Red Dark Edition being added to the line-up. With this, the Nexon is now available in three special editions, including the regular Dark Edition and Kaziranga Edition.

Based on the top spec XZ+ Lux trim, the Nexon Red Dark gets features such as tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), in-built air purifier, wireless charger, cruise control, ventilated seats and connected car tech.

The biggest highlight on the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions are the addition of ADAS safety tech. This includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), forward collision alert, lane departure warning, lane change assist and traffic sign recognition. Both SUVs are based on their top variant and get the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera. Both the SUVs also get memory function for the driver’s seat.

The Safari, additionally, gets ventilated seats for the second row, red ambient lighting near the door handles and around the panoramic sunroof, with cushions on the head restraints for second-row passengers.

Some of the tech and safety updates seen on the Harrier and Safari Red Dark are expected to be introduced on the standard variants in the coming weeks.

All three special editions of the SUVs carry forward the same RDE compliant powertrains that were recently introduced by Tata Motors. The Nexon comes with a 120hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel, with both the engines being paired to either a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The Harrier and Safari also continue with the 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Tata is offering a three-year/1,00,000km warranty as standard on the Red Dark Edition of the SUVs.

