Tata Motors launches new Harrier variant

May 19, 2022 10:12 IST

Tata Motors introduces a new XZS trim for the Harrier, which essentially bridges the price gap between the XZ and top-spec XZ+ trims. Priced between ₹ 19.99 lakh and ₹ 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harrier XZS is available in both manual and automatic guise as well as in Dark Edition guise. It gets some additional equipment over the XZ while not costing as much as the XZ+ trim.

The Harrier XZS will have a waiting period of around 30 days, for now, while other variants have a delivery timeline of about 10 weeks.

The current price gap between the Harrier’s XZ and top-spec XZ+ trim is a whopping ₹ 1.6 lakh, and that is exactly where the new XZS trim comes in. The Harrier XZ+ gets additional equipment over the XZ for its ₹ 1.60 lakh premium, but the XZS brings it down to a more accessible price point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The features that were previously exclusive to the Harrier XZ+, but are now offered on the XZS include 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, and an auto-dimming rear view mirror. All this comes in for an additional ₹ 1.25 lakh over the XZ, while costing ₹ 35,000 lesser than the XZ+. Although the price drop is not huge, it still makes some of the coveted features more accessible on the Harrier.

Other standard features on the Harrier XZS include the LED Daytime Running Lamps and projector headlamps, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, 7-inch TFT instrument display, JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, and automatic climate control. It also gets safety features such as 6 airbags, hill descent control, off-road ABS, cruise control, traction control, ESC and hill-hold control, and rain sensing wipers.

In all, the Harrier XZS is well rounded on the equipment front and a viable alternative to the XZ+ trim. Features like ventilated seats and iRA connected car technology, however, are reserved for the XZ+, the former being a major miss.

The Harrier XZS will be available with both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearboxes, with Tata also offering dual-tone colour options on the XZS, including the Dark Edition theme.