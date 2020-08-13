Motoring

Tata Motors introduces subscription plans for Nexon EV

Tata Motors, in partnership with Orix India, has introduced subscription plans for its electric SUV, the Nexon EV.

The plans have been introduced in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with a choice of three tenures — 18 months, two years and three years. Customers can only opt for the Nexon EV in its mid-spec XZ+ trim.

Customers are required to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹50,000 at the time of subscribing to the Nexon EV, before paying fixed monthly fees depending on the plan selected — ₹48,000 for 18 months, ₹45,000 for 2 years and ₹42,000 for 3 years. Putting it in perspective, the shortest tenure would total ₹8.64 lakh, while the 3-year tenure will see a user shell out ₹15.12 lakh – a little more than the ex-showroom cost of the Nexon XZ+.

Orix will also provide a home charger with up to 15 metres of wiring and take care of routine services. Subscribers are allowed to rack up a maximum of 1,500km per month with additional kilometres chargeable at ₹7/km. Total annual usage is capped at 18,000km. In case the user wants to drive to a remote location where charging may be unavailable, Orix will provide a 30% discount on a self-drive, internal combustion engine vehicle.

Minimum of 18 months

The Nexon EV has a minimum lock-in period of 18 months for the subscription with Orix levying a cancellation charge on returning the vehicle before completion of the lock-in period. The cancellation charge is equivalent to a month’s subscription fee, as well as 25 percentage of the pending subscription fees until the completion of the tenure. On request, Orix will also provide a user the option of buying the Nexon EV they’re using, outright.

The electric SUV comes equipped with a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor that makes 129hp and 245Nm of torque.

The e-SUV has a claimed range of 312km on a single charge and can be charged from 0-80% in just 1 hour via a DC fast-charger (compatible with CCS2). Using a standard 15A AC charger, it will take between 8-9 hours to reach full charge.

