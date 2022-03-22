Tata launches DCT variant of Altroz

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz DCT in India, with introductory prices ranging between ₹ 8.10 lakh and ₹ 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Tata has finally introduced an automatic gearbox on the Altroz with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol.

The new 6-speed dual clutch (wet) gearbox comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 86hp and 113Nm of peak torque — identical to its manual counterpart. However, it is around 20kg heavier than the former version. There are also no paddle shifters like on the Hyundai i20 N Line variants, although there is a manual mode with the gear lever.

Tata claims the gearbox has been developed specifically for Indian climatic and road conditions, for which it gets active cooling technology and machine learning. Notably, the DCT gearbox on the Altroz also comes with shift-by-wire technology.

The diesel engine on the Altroz also continues to be manual only.

The Altroz DCT is being offered on the XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O) and XZ+ variants, with the equipment list on each of these variants remaining identical to their manual counterparts.

Standard equipment on the top-spec Altroz include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iRA connected car tech, a 7.0-inch part-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push-button start-stop, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers and leatherette upholstery. The Altroz DCT additionally gets a new safety feature called Auto Park Lock that automatically engages the park mode even if the driver forgets to do so when exiting the car.

Meanwhile, the Altroz DCT Dark Edition (available on XT and XZ+) gets the usual dark treatment — blacked-out wheels, darkened chrome all around and an all-black interior theme. Tata has also introduced a new shade, Opera Blue, which will be offered across the entire Altroz range.

The new Altroz DCT rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno AMT, Hyundai i20 1.0, Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI automatic, Honda Jazz CVT and the upcoming Toyota Glanza AMT. Tata is surely late in bringing an automatic gearbox to the Altroz, but the DCT unit is more sophisticated than the CVTs and AMTs on the Jazz, Baleno and Glanza. The i20 is the only other hatchback in this segment with a DCT gearbox.