When it comes to styling, there is little doubt that the Tata Curvv is one of the most robust designs currently available in the midsize SUV segment. As the name suggests, it follows a rather curvy design language that is further pronounced by its sloping roofline to give it that coupe stance.

The vehicle’s front fascia is sharp and aerodynamic, with connected tail lamp sand 18-inch alloy wheels that enhance its sporty character. The panoramic sunroof, equipped with mood lighting, elevates the driving experience, and the attention to detail in terms of how the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) versions stand apart from the electric versions has been done in style. Overall, the Curvv has an aura that commands attention on the road.

The cabin has been finished in high quality materials, with the top-end variants that we drove plush with leather and brushed metal surfaces. It does carry a premium experience and to be honest, there is little to complain about when it comes to fit and finish of the cabin.

Being a five-seater, Tata has managed to give the Curvv a rather large boot with a 500 litre capacity and for added versatility, you also get 60:40 split rear seats. Having said that, overall space allocation needed a little more attention, especially in terms of ergonomics. Thanks to the sloping roof, the driver does not get much in terms of a rear view. The IRVM (Interior Rear View Mirror) does not offer a great view of the rear and I feel that this definitely needs to be addressed. Get in the rear seat, and tall passengers will find their heads touching the roof. There is very little legroom, but the bigger problem again comes in from the sloping roofline as it takes away that much required headspace.

Where the Curvv shines is in terms of creature comforts on board. Tata Motors has been known to pack their vehicles with goodies and the Curvv is no different on this front. You get a digital driver instrument cluster, a large 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car play as well as Android Auto, wireless charging, a sound system by Harman, a neat illuminated steering wheel with the Tata logo, ventilated front seats (although the seat ventilation button is not easily accessible) and last but not the least, the driver gets a six-waypower adjusted seat.

Powering the Tata Curvv is a choice of powertrain options. For petrol lovers there is the 1.2 Revotron engine that is known for its frugal nature and is a tried and tested unit that we have seen on other Tata products. The new Hyperion gasoline direct injection motor makes its debut on the Curvv and while it is touted to be extremely peppy, which we agree with, it lacks in terms of overall refinement with vibrations being a little on the higher side than we expected.

For diesel aficionados, there is the all-new 1.5 litre Kyrojet engine that offers brilliant low end grunt and gets the Curvv to hustle up to three digit speeds in no time at all, however it too felt a little unrefined for our taste. No doubt, it has the punch and is extremely frugal, but compared to other products available in the market, the Kyrojet could do with better NVH packaging. Last but not the least, the Curvv comes in a pure EV version as well, and that is the model that feels the most refined!

As far as ride quality is concerned, the Tata Curvv does a fantastic job of keeping the occupants comfortable. The suspension seems to be tweaked to ensure great low speed ride quality, while maintaining excellent grip as you head up into three digit speeds. Both transmission options work well — the six speed manual slots into gears rather nicely, while the new seven-speed DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) unit does a good job of holding you right in the meaty part of the powerband which allows you to surge forward and enjoy a rather engaging drive experience.

When it comes to safety, Tata does not cut corners and the Curvv lives up to the company’s standards. The SUV is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), featuring 20 functionalities including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition. These features are designed to minimise the chances of accidents by assisting drivers with real-time inputs and corrective measures.

The Curvv also includes a 360-degree Surround View System, six airbags, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ensuring maximum protection for passengers in all driving conditions. The Electronic Parking Brake with Autohold adds an extra layer of convenience and safety, particularly in stop-and-go traffic or on steep inclines, making every day driving simpler and safer.

In conclusion, the Tata Curvv does tick off a lot of the right boxes. Sure, there are some rough edges that need to be addressed, but it is a vehicle that is targeted at a young audience and keeping that in mind Tata has definitely given the market something new that is rather exciting as well. The design definitely turns heads, performance is a key highlight and the fact that there is really nothing else like it out there, makes it quite the choice for those who want something different.

Tata Curvv is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh depending on the powertrain and variant

Motorscribes, in association with The Hindu, brings you the latest in cars and bikes. Follow them on Instagram on @motorscribes