Tata brings out Kaziranga Edition for SUV line-up

Tata has introduced new Kaziranga Editions for its entire SUV line-up from the Punch to the Safari. These new editions gain exterior and interior changes with some new features over the standard models.

Coming to the prices, the Kaziranga Edition of the Punch is based on the top-spec Creative trim and starts at ₹ 8.59 lakh. The Kaziranga Editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari are, meanwhile, based on the XZ+ variants, and are priced from ₹ 11.79 lakh, ₹ 20.41 lakh and ₹ 21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

On the exterior, the Kaziranga Edition SUVs come finished in an exclusive Grassland Beige paint shade with contrasting blacked-out treatment for the roof, wheels, wing mirrors and other chrome bits. The SUVs also get a blacked-out rhino motif on their front fender and special door scuff plates with ‘Kaziranga’ lettering on it. The rhino motif is also present on the rear windscreens.

Inside, the SUVs come with dual-tone schemes with Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery and an all-black dashboard. The Nexon, Harrier and Safari get wood trims in the centre of the dashboard, while the Punch gets an Earthy beige tri-Arrow finish. The door pads and seat upholstery also get the dual-tone black and bronze treatment, with the front seat headrests featuring a silhouette of the one-horned rhinoceros.

In terms of features, the Punch gains Tata’s iRA connected car tech and an air purifier, while the Nexon gains ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto-dimming IRVM. The Harrier and Safari also gain an air purifier, iRA connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support along with ventilated front seats. The Safari, additionally, also gets ventilated second row seats, similar to the Gold Edition models.

The Kaziranga Edition is only a cosmetic job and hence all SUVs remain mechanically unchanged.