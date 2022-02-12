Motoring

Tata Altroz XT Dark edition launched

The Tata Altroz is now available in a new XT Dark edition variant with prices starting from ₹ 7.96 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker has also updated the top-spec Dark XZ+ with more features and a new engine option.

Costing about ₹ 46,000 more than the standard XT trim, the XT Dark comes finished in a Cosmo Dark paint and features a number of darkened cosmetic elements such as dark tinted “Hyperstyle” wheels (not alloys) and an all-black interior. The XT Dark packs in some additional kit such as leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering and gear lever, height adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable rear headrests, and a rear centre armrest over the regular XT.

The new Altroz XT Dark is available with an 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, the more powerful 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel mill — all of which get only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Moving to the XZ+ Dark, the variant is now available with the 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The variant was earlier only available with the two petrol engines. The Altroz XZ+ Dark diesel is priced at ₹ 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is ₹ 30,000 more than the standard Altroz XZ+ diesel.

Furthermore, the manufacturer has also added certain features to the XZ+ Dark trim. All Altroz XZ+ Dark models will now get additional safety features like a Brake Sway Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2022 9:48:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/tata-altroz-xt-dark-edition-launched/article38420287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY