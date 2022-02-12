Tata Altroz XT Dark edition launched

The Tata Altroz is now available in a new XT Dark edition variant with prices starting from ₹ 7.96 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker has also updated the top-spec Dark XZ+ with more features and a new engine option.

Costing about ₹ 46,000 more than the standard XT trim, the XT Dark comes finished in a Cosmo Dark paint and features a number of darkened cosmetic elements such as dark tinted “Hyperstyle” wheels (not alloys) and an all-black interior. The XT Dark packs in some additional kit such as leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering and gear lever, height adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable rear headrests, and a rear centre armrest over the regular XT.

The new Altroz XT Dark is available with an 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, the more powerful 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel mill — all of which get only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Moving to the XZ+ Dark, the variant is now available with the 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The variant was earlier only available with the two petrol engines. The Altroz XZ+ Dark diesel is priced at ₹ 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is ₹ 30,000 more than the standard Altroz XZ+ diesel.

Furthermore, the manufacturer has also added certain features to the XZ+ Dark trim. All Altroz XZ+ Dark models will now get additional safety features like a Brake Sway Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.