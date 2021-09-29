Tata Altroz crosses 1 lakh unit production milestone

The Tata Altroz has crossed the 1 lakh unit production milestone in 20 months. Launched in January 22, 2020, the Altroz was the first vehicle to make use of the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. It is currently placed second in the premium hatchback category with a market share of over 20%.

Rajan Amba, vice-president, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said: “We crossed a major milestone during these challenging times. The Altroz occupies pride of place in our New Forever range offering a wide variety of options in the premium hatchback segment. With multiple achievements in its kitty, the Altroz reflects true international standards of safety, design, performance and overall experience. The 1,00,000th rollout today is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in this challenging premium hatchback segment.”

The four-wheeler comes in six variants powered by 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features, such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, leatherette seats, 7-inch TFT digital cluster, R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels and cruise control among others.