Tata Altroz CNG: Is it the best of both worlds?

May 31, 2023

In theory, CNG cars offer the best of both worlds. You get lower running costs compared to normal petrol and diesel cars and they are low on emissions as well, making them kinder to the environment. There has always been a few compromises with CNG cars in general, boot space and drivability, which discouraged potential buyers and this is where Tata Altroz iCNG steps in.

Tata Altroz iCNG tanks, boot space and spare tyre

The Altroz iCNG’s USP is the fact that you get lower running costs without having to sacrifice boot space entirely. Tata Motors has used an innovative twin-cylinder setup for the CNG tanks that are placed under the boot floor, where you would normally find the spare wheel. This packaging liberates 210 litres of boot space, which, though down on the standard Altroz’s 345-litre boot, is still better than nothing at all.

The positioning of the tanks raises another question: what about the spare wheel? Tata has thought of that too. The iCNG gets a smaller size spare that is mounted underneath the car, as on SUVs. The spare can be released by loosening a bolt inside the boot, just ahead of the CNG tanks. The tyre drops down on a cord and is unhooked easily enough, and to put it back, you hook it up again and wind it the other way. And that is not all, Tata also provides the Altroz iCNG with a puncture repair kit.

Safety has also been a cause for concern in CNG cars thus far as the tanks are placed in close proximity to the passenger compartment, so in case of a crash or a leak, it can be dangerous. To alleviate these concerns, the Altroz gets a fire extinguisher under the driver’s seat and a system that automatically switches to petrol if a leak is detected. Tata also claims it has used “advanced materials” in the CNG kit.

Furthermore, there is a micro switch in the fuel filler area, which shuts off the car during refuelling. It also gets thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases the gas into the atmosphere if a fire is detected. The Altroz’s CNG tanks also sit in a cradle, which prevents it from entering the passenger compartment in the event of a crash.

However, one thing you will still have to contend with is the CNG infrastructure in our country (or the lack thereof), and the long queues for fill-ups.

Tata Altroz iCNG engine, performance

Powering the Altroz iCNG is Tata’s 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that puts out 73.5hp and 103Nm in CNG mode and 88hp and 115Nm in petrol mode. Another advantage of the Altroz iCNG is that it can be fired up directly in CNG mode, which saves petrol during starting. This is down to the Altroz only having one ECU, compared to the two that have been the norm for CNG cars so far. Apart from the aforementioned advantage, another plus point of a single ECU is that there is no delay in switching between CNG and petrol modes, which makes the entire experience seamless.

As for performance, there is a noticeable difference between the two modes, but it is not as large as you would expect. For starters, the engine does not feel strained when running on CNG, which means you will be happy to let it run in that mode most of the time. You should know, however, that performance was never this engine’s strong suit. It builds speed in a laidback manner and there is not much to extract at the top end even if you rev it out. It is not very refined either as you do hear a lot of the engine inside the cabin.

The clutch is light and easy to modulate, but the 5-speed gearbox takes some effort to slot in. As for fuel efficiency, Tata is yet to disclose official figures for the Altroz iCNG.

Tata Altroz iCNG ride and handling

In order to compensate for the extra weight (around 150-200kg), Tata has stiffened the Altroz’s rear suspension by about 15%. This, however, has only had a marginal effect on the way this car rides. It does feel a bit stiffer, especially at lower speeds, but it continues to feel composed over bumps and that feeling only increases as you pick up pace. What also helps is that the Altroz’s ALFA platform was designed with CNG powertrains in mind, so the ground work was in place from the start.

The Altroz was also one of the nicest-handling hatches around, and that is still the case. Body movements are kept well in check around corners, and the steering weighs up nicely as you go faster.

Tata Altroz iCNG exterior design

There is not much to discuss in terms of design as almost nothing has changed. The only things of note are two new badges — an iCNG badge on the boot and a milestone badge on the C-pillar. Again, nothing needed to change as the Altroz remains one of the most stylish hatches on the market. As for colour options, you can have the iCNG in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and this Opera Blue shade seen here.

Tata Altroz iCNG interior

The interior remains largely unchanged, with a few differences. The biggest is the new 4-inch LCD digital instrument cluster, which has been taken from the Tiago and Tigor iCNG models and features two fuel indicators — one for petrol and one for CNG. It does look out of place on a premium hatch like this though. Other changes are a CNG button on the right-hand side of the steering and the omission of the drive mode button from near the gear lever. Other than that, the Altroz’s stylish, layered dash remains identical to the rest of the range. The materials feel nice enough and you get a sense that it is built to last.

Another thing which prospective buyers will appreciate is the number of trims the Altroz iCNG is offered in. Where its chief rival, the Baleno CNG, is only offered in two mid-spec trims, the Altroz iCNG is available in six trims — the base XE to the top-spec XZ+ O (S). This should give buyers the liberty to choose a trim that best suits their needs without having to compromise on features.

Tata Altroz iCNG price and verdict

The Altroz iCNG is priced at ₹7.55 lakh for the base XE trim and ₹10.55 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ O (S) (introductory prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Meanwhile, its rivals, the Baleno CNG and Glanza CNG, cost between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹9.28 lakh and ₹8.50 lakh and ₹9.53 lakh, respectively. While it may seem like they are more affordable, they are only offered in their mid-spec trims and miss out on a lot of features that the top-spec Altroz iCNG offers, such as a sunroof, leatherette upholstery and more.

In conclusion, the Altroz iCNG does a good job of making a CNG car feel premium and is not something reserved for taxis, commercial vehicles and such. Sure, the top-spec variant is pricey (it costs even more than highest-spec Altroz diesel), but it gives you the option of having a fully-loaded CNG car, which was not the case in our market earlier.

Moreover, the Altroz is the only car on sale in India that can be had with a petrol, diesel, turbo-petrol, and now, a CNG powertrain option, which is a boon for potential buyers.

