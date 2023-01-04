HamberMenu
Tarun Garg now COO of HMIL

January 04, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST

Team Autocar

Tarun Garg, who was earlier the director of Sales, Marketing and Service of Hyundai Motor India Limited, is now the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Gopala Krishnan CS has also been promoted as the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO), and will over see Production, Quality Management and Supply Chain. He was the Vice President (Production) earlier.

Garg and Krishnan will continue to serve as full-time directors on the HMIL Board, the company said.

Hyundai is expected to have a slew of concept cars on display with its focus this year being on autonomous driving tech and electric vehicles, besides announcing the prices for the Ioniq 5 in India. The company will also showcase the Ioniq 6 electric sedan.

