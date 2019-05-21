Take on the hills in a hatchback

“Ten summers ago, my uncle and I set off in a Swift Dzire to Ladakh. It was the pre-GPS era and information was scarce. We had reached the pagal nallah (tough channel of water) and it was in spate. There was no bridge across the stream back then and Pangong Tso was not a destination,” recalls Dushyant Mishra, a travel enthusiast from Mumbai. “Each time, I steered the car towards the flowing water, I used to get scared and reverse the vehicle. And each time I drove backwards, the car was inching towards the cliff. I attempted 10 times in vain and regretted taking a city car to the Himalayas and decided to abort the mission. That’s when my uncle, who is an experienced driver, took the wheel, and in a single smooth acceleration, crossed the 40-feet-wide pebble-laden channel. I learnt a new lesson that day. That it’s not about the car, but one’s driving skills.”

Driving through the high passes in the Himalayas is no more a distant dream, as destinations like Khardungla and Zojila have stretches of tarmac now. However, a large part of the mountains is still treacherous with no roads. But that hasn’t deterred people from taking hatchbacks and even sedans to the hills. Increasingly, it’s the humble city cars that seem to be making it to the mountain tops more than even the hulky SUVs. Though city cars are not built for the off-roads, they sure can take on challenging terrain, say experienced drivers and car experts. “All you need is some precautionary measures and diligent driving skills,” says Kiki Mathawan, who has driven across the Chanshal Pass in a Polo. “The key is to push your car to its maximum limit, which we never attempt on city roads or the highway.”

Ground clearance

“First and foremost, you must look at ground clearance, as that will help you tackle bad roads without damaging the car. Secondly, reliability and durability are important, so you don’t get stranded in remote areas. Lastly, consider comfort levels. It’s very important for the driver and passengers to be able to enjoy the long drive,” says Rush Parekh of Team-BHP, a well-known car expert team in India.

When it comes to ground clearance, even millimetres matter, says Dushyant. “It’s advisable to inflate your tyres, so that the height of the car increases by a few millimetres,” he says. “Some people may also go for skid plates, but it may be too expensive and make the car heavy. The lighter the car, the easier it is to sail through the off-roads. That’s why the most popular cars in the hills used by locals are the small ones like Maruti 800 and Alto.”

Power-packed engines

“Small car engines are power-packed and can deliver the required pull when you really rev it up to the maximum rpm in the first gear,” says Sujoy Mondal, who drove acrossMustang Valley in Nepal in a Hyundai Eon. “I did get a couple of underbelly hits as the car is a puny hatchback with small wheels, but managed to avoid damage in the sensitive parts of the chassis. So, it’s important to know where you can afford to have an impact and how to protect the car’s vulnerable areas.”

That’s where driving skills come into the picture. “While driving on city roads, we steer clear of potholes. But on the Himalayan off-roads, you should let the rocks and pebbles go under the tyres and not between them, so that the underbelly of the car is not hit,” says Dushyant. “On a continuously undulating terrain, avoid clutch modulations and instead drive on the accelerator. Driving on half-clutch for hundreds of kilometres can burn the clutch.”

Stopgap solutions

Being prepared for anyeventuality on the hills is imperative and it’s advisable to carry a few essential spares/kits, including a puncture kit, air pump, towing rope, a pair of head lamps and fuel cans. “Despite the best efforts, damages can never be ruled out when taking a city car on difficult terrain and it’s necessary to keep ready certain handy jugad (quick fix) solutions,” says Umang Singla, who drove to Kunjom Top on a Swift. “Once, the oil sump of my car ruptured and there was a leak. I used M-seal to temporarily arrest it, until I reached a place where I could get it welded.”

“Apart from fixing little hiccups, one can’t self-repair most modern cars. In order to avoid technical snags, it’s important to periodically service the car and maintain it in a good condition,” says Gaurav Tomar, who drove to Sach and Gramphu on a Swift. “If you take care of the machine, the machine will not let you down.”