Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: the epitome of simplistic Scandinavian design

Elegant style with great attention to detail sets Swedish automobiles apart. Launched at India Bike Week 2019, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 garnered a lot of attention. While the design is arresting, are these Huskies all show and no go?

Simplicity is the cornerstone of the Svartpilen and Vitpilen designs. There is no over-the-top, smorgasbord of cuts, creases and graphics. What you see is silky-smooth surfaces with elegant lines and thoughtful addition of stickers to highlight and enhance the appearance of said lines. Viewed from the side, it gives the impression the bodywork is made of two pieces — the plastic panel that covers the fuel tank extends to form the side panel while the tail section is the other half that meets it almost at the centre, like an interlocking jigsaw.

Specifications Price ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine 248.8cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled

Power 30hp at 9,000rpm

Torque 24Nm at 7,500rpm

Ground Clearance (mm) 145mm

Front Brake Type Disc

Front Brake Size (mm) 320mm

Rear Brake Type Disc

Rear Brake Size (mm) 230mm

Front Suspension USD fork

Front Suspension Travel (mm) 142mm

Rear Suspension Monoshock

Rear Suspension Travel (mm) 142mm

The Vitpilen, modelled as a café racer, is definitely the cooler-looking of the two. The Svartpilen has a relatively upright riding position, a one-piece handlebar with a crudely welded brace, a plastic-tank bag rack, and split seats. Both motorcycles look equally stunning, and details — like a single-pod LCD cluster and classic round headlamps — enhance their appeal. The only negative part about their appearance are wires that look unsightly, snaking behind the steel-trellis frame.

Imagine the 250 Duke’s 249cc, liquid-cooled single and the same gearing gels with the fun and playful nature of the Huskies. This engine is eager to rev and only starts to come alive post-4,000rpm, with a notable surge after 7,500rpm and all the way to the limiter. On the flip side, the weak bottom-end will require more gearshifts while riding at low city speeds; but that is hardly an issue, as the 6-speed gearbox is smooth to operate.

The combination of the 30hp/24Nm engine and the light weight results in decent performance for a 250, with both motorcycles taking about 9.25sec in our 0-100kph acceleration tests. The engine in the Husqvarnas is powerful enough for city riding and weekend highway blasts; however, the Svartpilen’s relatively relaxed ergonomics is better for long hours in the saddle.

One thing you would have to contend with is the engine’s inherent buzzy nature, something that can be felt in the seats, bars and pegs. The Vitpilen’s firm setup of the WP Apex suspension results in a terrific time around bends. The Svartpilen is not too far behind and is equally engaging on twisty roads, aided by the greater leverage offered by the wider handlebar. The ride quality is comfortable enough at high speeds, though one does feel a minor jolt over ruts at medium to low speeds.

Like the handling and ride, the braking performance is decent too. However, the front brakes lack the same bite and you can solve this by installing the more expensive sintered pads that come with the 390s.

Verdict

It is clear that Bajaj’s intent behind launching the 250s was to introduce the Husqvarna brand to a wider audience. At ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 will pique the interest of motorcyclists and set the ball rolling for Husqvarna in India.