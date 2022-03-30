Suzuki, Skydrive team up to make flying cars

March 30, 2022 05:55 IST

Suzuki and SkyDrive announced a partnership for research and development of flying cars. Japanese company, SkyDrive, has been developing flying cars and cargo drones since 2018, with the company saying its cargo drones are already in service at various worksites in Japan, especially in mountainous areas. Currently, the company is developing a compact, two-seat electric flying car and is aiming for full-scale production.

SkyDrive is looking to commence air taxi service during the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

SkyDrive and Suzuki will collaborate in business and technology, and develop new markets, with an initial focus in India. The two parties are yet to disclose details on investment collaboration, product timelines and target.

While flying cars may not yet be a reality in India, Suzuki announced it is investing ₹ 10,440 crore for the development of electric vehicles and EV batteries in India. It is also working with Toyota on an all-electric midsize SUV, slated for launch in January 2025. Designed for India and other global markets, the EV will be based on an all-electric platform, co-developed by a consortium of seven Japanese carmakers and suppliers.