Suzuki rolls out seven millionth bike in India

April 25, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India, the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has rolled out its seven millionth unit from the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram. The seven millionth unit was a Suzuki V-Strom SX, finished in yellow.

Suzuki Motorcycle India manufactures the V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, Gixxer, Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX entirely in India. Suzuki also retails select models from its international big-bike portfolio in India, which include the V-Strom 650XT, Katana and the legendary Hayabusa. These large-capacity premium bikes are brought to India in kits and assembled here.

