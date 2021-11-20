Suzuki launches new Avenis

20 November 2021 16:49 IST

Suzuki India has expanded its scooter line-up with the launch of the new Avenis at ₹ 86,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Avenis is the company’s third 125cc scooter in the market alongside the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125.

The Avenis features a sharp and sporty design language — a complete departure from the safe and simple scooter designs of the past. The front apron, has prominent crease lines, faux vents, and a centrally mounted LED headlight. The headlight is in a similar position as the TVS Ntorq 125, its chief rival.

The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar cowl and have halogen bulb units. A small, triangular windscreen sits above this cowl. The side profile has similar sharp creases with a 3D-Avenis logo pasted across the body panels. The dual-tone paintwork looks striking, especially in the bold colours. The tail section is as sporty as the front end, with a split triangular LED tail-light.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of features, the Avenis gets an external fuel filler cap and a full digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. It offers turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, missed call and SMS alerts. There is a nifty charging socket as well, located in a cubby behind the front apron.

Underneath the new bodywork, the Avenis shares its chassis and engine with the tried and tested Suzuki Access 125. It has the same telescopic fork, monoshock set-up and the scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. The brake set-up are the same as well.

Powering the Avenis is a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 8.7hp and 10Nm. The Avenis is available in five colours, including the MotoGP machine inspired colourway, and will set you back by ₹ 87,000. Bookings begin in the first week of December 2021 and deliveries will begin shortly after.