Suzuki Hayabusa gets new colours

April 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Team Autocar

Suzuki has updated the Hayabusa with new colour schemes and hiked its price by ₹49,000 to ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from this cosmetic change, the Hayabusa remains mechanically unchanged.

Suzuki Hayabusa is available in three new colour schemes — Metallic Thunder Gray base paint with Candy Daring Red highlights, Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Pearl Brilliant White with Pearl Vigor Blue highlights. Apart from the new colours, the Hayabusa is also now OBD-2 compliant.

The Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1,340cc, four-cylinder engine pushing out 190hp and 150Nm. It has a wheelbase of 1,480mm and tips the scales at 264kg. As for electronics, the Hayabusa gets a six-axis IMU, 10 levels of traction control, 10 levels of anti-wheelie control, three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill-hold control.

