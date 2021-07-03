Suzuki Hayabusa bookings re-open in India

03 July 2021 10:38 IST

Suzuki motorcycles has re-commenced bookings for the 2021 Hayabusa superbike. The company had temporarily closed bookings after the first lot of 101 units were sold out within two days of commencement of bookings.

The bike can now be booked online or at Suzuki dealerships against a booking amount of ₹1 lakh. Deliveries of the second batch should begin in August 2021.

Suzuki Hayabusa is said to be one of the most popular and best-selling superbike in India. Having gained immense recognition and popularity after being featured in a Bollywood film, the Hayabusa has gained a legendary status in India.

In its third generation, the Suzuki Hayabusa features a sharper and more striking design while staying true to the original motorcycle’s silhouette. Its 1,340cc, inline-four engine makes 190hp and 150Nm. In terms of electronics, it gets multi-level traction control, launch control, cruise control and ride modes.

The motorcycle is priced at ₹16.45 lakh, which makes it considerably higher than the second generation Hayabusa. Nevertheless, the Suzuki Hayabusa remains India’s most popular ‘superbike’.