Suzuki adds more colour options to Hayabusa

June 10, 2022 20:12 IST

Suzuki has updated the iconic Hayabusa superbike for 2023, by adding new colour options to the range. For now, only the model in the USA has received an update, and it is expected to arrive in India in due course.

Suzuki had added three new colour schemes to the Hayabusa’s line-up — Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black; Metallic Thunder Gray and Candy Daring Red; and Pearl Brilliant White and Pearl Vigor Blue. However, the graphics remain the same, with the Suzuki lettering on the tank and the Japanese script on the side panel of the fairing.

The Suzuki Hayabusa also remains mechanically unchanged for 2023 and continues to be powered by a 1,340cc, four-cylinder engine that puts out 190hp and 150Nm paired to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of features, the Busa gets an LED headlight, a six-axis IMU, traction control, anti-wheelie control, three power modes, quickshifter, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In India, the Suzuki Hayabusa is currently priced at ₹ 16.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, it is likely the new colour options could command a slight price premium when they are launched here.