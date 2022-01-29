Sustainability and maintenance issues

My 74-year-old father wants to change his Honda City and buy a midsize SUV. He self-drives inside the city and travels around 500km a month. He wants a petrol automatic that is good to drive, not expensive to maintain, has some prestige value and a reasonable resale value. We have shortlisted the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. I feel the Seltos is not safe and the Kushaq might be expensive to maintain. The Skoda dealership where we live is also a matter of concern. Do guide us.

Anantharaman TR, Thrissur

A logical upgrade from his City would be something that is primarily easy to drive in the city for him. The Creta or Seltos, with the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, mated to a CVT transmission, would be the ideal choice for the smoothness and responsiveness it offers at low speeds.

The Kushaq, which comes with turbo-petrols, has a bit of lag at low speeds, which your father may not like. Spares and service costs of the Skoda have improved now and it is a safe car. That is not to say the Seltos or Creta are unsafe. The top-spec variants have good safety features.

I own an Audi Q3 and a 2014 Q5 TDI and want to replace the Q5. I found a 2014 Q7 under₹ 25 lakh. The Q7 is in a good condition, but I am confused whether I should go for it or purchase the top-end variant of the new Mahindra XUV700. I also test drove the Kia Carnival, but everyone at home loves long trips only in the Audi. Is it worth buying a second hand 2014 Audi Q7?

Ashish Murawala, via email

There is no doubt that the strong and smooth 3.0-litre TDI engine, which is now discontinued in India, had a special appeal, and hence, it is tempting to pick up the 2014 Q7. However, keep in mind that the 2014 model is a whole generation older than the current model and does not have the same level of connectivity and infotainment as a modern car. Also, after seven to eight years, maintenance of German luxury cars tends to get more expensive. The XUV700 will not give you the same premium feel as the Audi and does not feel as planted on the highway, but it has more features and is very comfortable and easy to drive on long trips. The XUV700 is easy to service as well and will not hurt your pocket.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in