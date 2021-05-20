Ducati’s Streetfighter V4, V4 S now in India

20 May 2021 12:01 IST

Ducati has launched its super-naked bike, the Streetfighter V4, in India. The bike is available in two variants — the standard V4 and the V4 S priced at ₹20 lakh and ₹23 lakh (for Ducati Red colour), respectively. The Dark Stealth colour option on the V4 S will cost ₹ 20,000 more.

Powering the Streetfighter V4 is the company’s 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine that produces 208hp at 13,000rpm and 123Nm of torque at 9,500rpm. The Italian motorcycle company has also reworked the fuel and throttle maps to suit the characteristics of the Streetfighter, keeping in mind the demands of riding on the street.

Coming to the differences between the two bikes, the standard V4 gets a Showa Big Piston Fork at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear (both fully adjustable), as well as a Sachs steering damper. The higher-spec V4 S features Ohlins electronically controlled suspension, an Ohlins steering damper and lighter forged aluminium Marchesini wheels.

Advertising

Advertising

Both models get Brembo’s top-drawer Stylema Monobloc calipers and twin 330mm discs at the front and a 245mm disc and two-piston caliper at the rear. The braking system is governed by the IMU and a Ducati Cornering ABS EVO electronic aid.