Steps to maintain your bike’s chain

A well-maintained chain can improve a bike’s performance quite significantly. And there is a huge difference between a chain that hasn’t been maintained and one that has been, as it is the chain that sends power to the rear wheel of your motorcycle. It is also one of the most common maintenance measures that is overlooked in India. However, the good news is that it is not very difficult to do it yourself.

1. Jack up your motorcycle

Find a clean, flat surface to get your motorcycle up on the paddock stand or its main stand. A clean area is a good place to begin with, so you don’t end up dirtying the motorcycle and yourself completely. And since we will be using water, see to it that there is good drainage. This is also a good time to arrange and place your tools at a higher surface or away from the chain area.

2. Wash the chain

Motorcycle chains are filthy, and more so in countries like ours, where the roads aren’t very clean. Open chains attract dirt and dust easily because of their oily surface and position on the motorcycle. This is a big reason why most commuter motorcycles in India come with enclosed chain covers. However, with the dawn of sportier commuters and new sports bike introductions, open chains are a common sight. These get dirty really quickly, and they need a good wash quite often. Water will help get as much surface dirt off as possible and also loosen up the remaining sludge on the chain.

3. Clean the chain

Like with most things, preparation is key, and washing the chain is only the first step; it needs a thorough cleaning. To begin, spray it with a chain cleaner or WD-40. The use of WD-40, however, is contested, as some believe that it can cause damage to the delicate O-rings in the chain over prolonged use. Make sure to rotate the wheel while spraying it, to get it on every link of the chain. Give it a few minutes to soak in and then scrub hard with a toothbrush or chain-cleaning brush. Make sure you clean the brush from time to time. Lastly, wipe down the entire chain with a rag and make sure the chain has lost its sludgy black colour and gone to its original shiny metallic colour.

4. Oil the chain

The last and most rewarding step is to oil the chain with a motorcycle chain lubricant. Use the nozzle on the spray can, and oil each link of the chain. Spray it in short bursts so that it doesn’t get on other areas which would be hard to clean. Be careful not to over-lube and ensure you don’t get any lube on the rear tyre. A handy tip is to hold a piece of cardboard behind the chain to keep the overspray in control.